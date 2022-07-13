Bayonetta 3 Game's Trailer Reveals October 28 Release

Original Bayonetta gets physical release on Switch

Nintendo began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for Platinum Games ' Bayonetta 3 game, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 28.

The company also revealed that the original Bayonetta game will get a standalone physical version for Switch on September 30. The game and its sequel Bayonetta 2 are available digitally for the platform, but only the sequel has a physical cartridge.

Bayonetta 3 will get a Trinity Masquerade Edition, which will include a 200-page art book and three reversible game cases that combine to form panoramic artwork.

Bayonetta 3 is in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch console.

Platinum Games and Sega released the first Bayonetta action game about a shape-shifting, fighting witch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in October 2009, and then in North America in January 2010. Platinum Games and Sega released Bayonetta 2 for the Wii U in October 2014. Sega published Bayonetta for the PC in April 2017, and it released Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 for the Nintendo Switch in February 2018. Sega published Bayonetta and Platinum Games ' Vanquish games together in a 10th anniversary bundle physically and digitally for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 18.

Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba mentioned in an interview with IGN Japan in February 2020 that the company is interested in self-publishing the Bayonetta series of games, but noted that it is purely a desire, and not a statement on whether or not the company could actually do it. He added that Nintendo and Sega currently both own half of the intellectual property rights for the series, and that if Platinum Games were to self-publish Bayonetta through crowdfunding, it would require a high amount of money compared to the company's Kickstarter campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered game.

Anime studio Gonzo produced an anime film adaptation of the Bayonetta series of games titled Bayonetta: Bloody Fate which premiered in November 2013. Mizuki Sakakibara launched a two-part manga adaptation of the anime film in December 2013.