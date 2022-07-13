Metal Band SiM Headlines Crunchyroll Expo Music Festival

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that the band SiM will be a headlining act for the New Crunchy City Music Fest at this year's Crunchyroll Expo event. In addition, Crunchyroll also announced electronic music producer Sevenn, composer and DJ James Landino, pop singer-songwriter Shihori , and electronic music producer duo Young Bombs as performers in the New Crunchy City Music Fest.

SiM will join J-pop group ATARASHII GAKKO! and the band Burnout Syndromes as headliners for the event. SiM has performed theme songs for Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 .

The event will feature Sevenn, James Landino, Shihori , and ATARASHII GAKKO! on August 5. Young Bombs and SiM will perform on August 6. Burnout Syndromes will perform on August 7.

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can use their tickets this year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event last year in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021.

Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Press release