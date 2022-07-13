Sega Genesis Mini 2 Launches in N. America on October 27

Trailer streamed for console with over 50 games

Sega announced on Wednesday that it will release the Sega Genesis Mini 2 ( Sega Mega Drive Mini 2) console in North America on October 27, the same day that the Mega Drive Mini 2 launches in Japan. The console's official website lists that the product is exclusive to Amazon . Sega streamed a trailer:

The console will include more than 50 games, including Sega CD (Mega-CD) titles. Titles include:

Silpheed

Shining Force CD

Sonic CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls ( Yumemi Yakata no Monogatari )

( ) Night Striker

Ninja Warriors

After Burner II

Out Run

Outrunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On Sonic 3D Blast

Vectorman 2

The Ooze

Alien Solider

Rainbow Islands Extra

Bonanza Bros

Shining in the Darkness

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Fantasy Zone (a bonus title that was never released for Genesis)

(a bonus title that was never released for Genesis) Star Mobile (a bonus title that was never released for Genesis)

Sega will release the Mega Drive Mini 2 console in Japan on October 27. The company has revealed several different titles between the Japanese and North American versions.

Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.

The Mega Drive was Sega 's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.

Source: Press release