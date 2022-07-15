Children of the Sea's Ayumu Watanabe Oversees Entanime Anime of Yoshimoto Comedy Skits

Japan's leading comedy brand starts streaming animated sketches on July 19

Yoshimoto Kogyo , Japan's leading producer of comedians and comedy entertainment, is turning sketches into a web anime that it will launch on July 19 on the YouTube channel Entanime. Anime director Ayumu Watanabe ( Children of the Sea , Komi Can't Communicate , Space Brothers , Summer Time Rendering ) is supervising all aspects of the anime. The anime will animate existing skits by comedians, and it will also feature all-new skits created for the project.

The first web anime installments launching on July 19 are the romantic comedy sketch "Iza-chan Koza-chan," the "Ningen Kansatsu" (Observing Humans) sketch about animals observing and then imitating humans, and the sketch "Osaka no Obachan de Rekishi ga Ugoita! Shiran Kedo …" (The Gears of History Were Set in Motion by Osaka Ladies! I Had No Idea …) about three middle-aged, time-traveling Osaka women. In addition, there is an anime in the works for the manga Tomato Mazaishi Shimokawa Haruka Eight (Shimokawa Town's Tomato Comedy Duo Haruka & Eight) conceived by NON STYLE comedy duo member Akira Ishida (no relation to the similarly named voice actor or manga artist).

A live event will also stream on the channel at July 19 at 6:30 p.m. (5:30 a.m. EDT). The duo Shizuru will emcee the program, which will feature the comedy acts Jungle Pocket, Rice, and Oda Ueda.





Bandai and Yoshimoto Kogyo debuted Hell People! , the CG anime comedy project starring the Chocolate Planet comedian duo, in February. Yoshimoto Kogyo also produced such anime projects as Watanabe's Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko film and the sleeper hit anime film Poupelle of Chimney Town . It assisted on the 2020 Maesetsu! Opening Act anime about aspiring comedians.

Source: Comic Natalie