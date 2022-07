Crunchyroll Streams 'Shoot! Goal to the Future' Soccer Anime's English Dub

Crunchyroll announced that it began streaming the first episode of its English dub of Shoot! Goal to the Future , the first new anime based on Tsukasa Ooshima 's soccer-themed manga Shoot! in 28 years, on Saturday. The English dub cast includes:

Caitlin Glass , Kelsey Maher , Dani Chambers , Alex Hom , Jacob Eiseman , Travis Mullenix , Dylan Mobley , Aaron Campbell , Daniel Baugh , Specer Liles , and Ethan Gallardo are providing additional voices.

Caitlin Glass is the ADR Director and Emi Lo is the assistant ADR Director . Helena Walstrom is the lead ADR engineer and James Baker is the assistant ADR engineer. Rickey Watkins and James Baker are serving as the mix engineers. Jeramey Kraatz wrote the ADR scripts and Bonny Clinkenbeard supervised them. Benjamin Tehrani and James Baker are in charge of ADR prep.

The anime's official website describes the story:

Atsushi Kamiya, a former captain at Kakegawa High School and the world-renowned "courageous captain" for a famous Italian soccer team…

And Hideto Tsuji, a student at Kakegawa High School, who seems uninterested in the now-weakened soccer team…

Their meeting is the start of a new legend...

Boa Sorte Management and Crunchyroll are credited for the anime's planning. Noriyuki Nakamura ( Dragon Slayer , Itsudatte My Santa! , Save Me! Lollipop ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Cells at Work! Code Black , My Wife is the Student Council President episode director) as assistant director. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend , Sweetness & Lightning ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yukiko Akiyama ( Black Cat , Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director. Satoshi Dezaki is supervising the anime. Airi Miyakawa is performing the opening theme song "Aoreido," and musical duo all at once is performing the show's ending theme song "Rivals."

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on July 2 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it is also running on Tokyo MX , TV Shizuoka , YTV , BS NTV , and BS Fuji . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The original Shoot! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1990 and 2003. The manga has more than 50 million copies in print. The manga's story revolves around a boy named Toshihiko Tanaka who convinced his friends to join the soccer team and take on the All-Japan High School Championship.

The series inspired the Aoki Densetsu Shoot! television anime produced by Toei Animation that debuted in 1993. A short sequel film then debuted in 1994.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)