Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 4-10

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set stays at #1, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series debuts at #5

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 44,071 148,386
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 19,527 551,997
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,983 4,712,571
4 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 9,849 3,205,678
5 NSw Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Bandai Namco Entertainment July 7 9,602 9,602
6 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 8,864 795,561
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,426 2,700,432
8 NSw Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 8,039 123,418
9 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 7,759 125,453
10 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 5,682 136,066
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,534 7,281,675
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,485 4,920,017
13 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 4,534 63,350
14 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,570 992,016
15 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 2,649 197,864
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,626 2,049,969
17 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,543 2,269,136
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,323 993,683
19 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 2,280 2,674,076
20 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,013 4,097,536

Source: Famitsu

