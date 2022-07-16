News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 4-10
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set stays at #1, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series debuts at #5
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|44,071
|148,386
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|19,527
|551,997
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,983
|4,712,571
|4
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|9,849
|3,205,678
|5
|NSw
|Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 7
|9,602
|9,602
|6
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|8,864
|795,561
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,426
|2,700,432
|8
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|8,039
|123,418
|9
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|7,759
|125,453
|10
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|5,682
|136,066
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,534
|7,281,675
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,485
|4,920,017
|13
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|4,534
|63,350
|14
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,570
|992,016
|15
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|2,649
|197,864
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,626
|2,049,969
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,543
|2,269,136
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,323
|993,683
|19
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|2,280
|2,674,076
|20
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,013
|4,097,536
Source: Famitsu