Otakon 2022 Event Hosts My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Staff, Author, More Guests
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The staff of Otakon announced over the past week that the following guests will attend this year's event:
Producer at Orange studio Yoshihiro Watanabe (BEASTARS, Godzilla Singular Point). He is currently working on the new Trigun Stampede anime.
Producer Masazumi Katō (Soul Eater, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU).
Author Wataru Watari (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU, Qualidea Code).
Voice actor Chado Horii (Odd Taxi, Ahiru no Sora). He portrays the character of Kakeru Tobe in the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime.
Voice actor Toshio Furukawa (Dragon Ball, One Piece).
Voice actress Shino Kakinuma (Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball).
Director Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday, Super Crooks).
Singer Celeina Ann will also attend this year's event. She performed the singing voice for Tuesday in the Carole & Tuesday anime series.
Bandai Namco Filmworks' Hiroyuki Kikukawa (RWBY: Ice Queendom, Yurei Deco).
The staff of the convention previously announced that voice actress Mariya Ise (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Hunter x Hunter) will attend this year's event. Composers Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) and Kaoru Wada (InuYasha) will also attend the event as part of the Sun and Stars concert on July 31. Additionally, game composers Harumi Fujita (Mega Man 3, Final Fight) and Takahiro Izutani (Metal Gear Solid 4, Bayonetta) will attend this year's event.
Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.
The event will require its attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked in all convention areas in the Walter E Washington Convention Center and the Marriott Marquis.
Sources: Press releases, Otakon's Twitter account