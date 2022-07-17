Duel Masters Win Anime, Manga Announced

Anime premieres in September, manga debuts on August 12

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that it is producing a new anime in the Duel Masters franchise titled Duel Masters Win . The new anime will premiere in September.

Additionally, the August issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that a new Duel Masters Win manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 12.

The August issue of Coro Coro Comics also revealed on Friday that the October issue of the Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics magazine will publish another ending to Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters King manga. The manga ended in Coro Coro Comics on Friday.

Matsumoto launched the manga in Coro Coro Comics in February 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's seventh volume on June 28.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered in April 2020. The Duel Masters King! television anime premiered in April 2021. The latest anime, titled Duel Masters King Max , premiered on April 3.

The three anime continue the story of the Duel Masters anime that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series titled Duel Masters! in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters!! anime that premiered in April 2019.

