Kyoto Animation Streams Memorial Video on Deadly Arson's 3rd Anniversary

has again asked that fans do not go to the site of the attack regardless of date

Kyoto Animation is streaming a memorial video on its YouTube channel on July 18 to mark the third anniversary of the arson attack on the Studio 1 building that killed 36 people and wounded 33 others in 2019.

The video is not available for embedding, but can be viewed by clicking here.

The studio has streamed memorial videos on the previous two anniversaries.

Kyoto Animation has again asked that fans do not go to the site of the attack in consideration of the other people in the neighborhood regardless of the date.

On July 18, 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. A total of 70 people were inside the building at the time. In addition to the victims inside the building, a man in his 40s on his way to work in the area suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

Kyoto Prefectural Police apprehended the then 41-year-old suspect who allegedly used gasoline to start the fire, and they are investigating the case as arson. The man allegedly bought 40 liters of gasoline in two canisters and used a cart to transport the gasoline to Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building. In December 2020, Japanese prosecutors formally indicted the man suspected of causing the fire.

Demolition work on Kyoto Animation 's Studio 1 building concluded in April 2020. The studio started recruiting again in July 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie