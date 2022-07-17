Yūhō Hijikata, Akio Tanaka's Reverse Edge Manga Ends

Manga went on hiatus in 2018 after Hijikata's death, resumed in March

The 2,815th issue of Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Yūhō Hijikata and Akio Tanaka 's Reverse Edge: Ōkawabata Tanteisha (Reverse Edge: Ōkawabata Detective Agency) manga will end in the next issue on July 22.

In the manga's story, in Tokyo in a multi-tenant building in Asakusa is the Ōkawabata Detective Agency, where Muraki investigates mysterious requests by various customers. The agency also consists of Muraki's boss, an enigmatic man who has acquaintances with the underworld, and Megumi, the beautiful receptionist whose personality is bright and relaxed.

Hijikata and Tanaka ( Shamo , Meisō-Ō Border ) launched the manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2007, and Nihon Bungeisha published the 10th volume in April 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in April 2014.

Yūhō Hijikata is an alias of Caribu Marley . Marley drew manga under numerous pen names, including Garon Tsuchiya , Dark Master, Tsubakiya no Minamoto, and Marginal. Marley is perhaps best known for the manga Old Boy (published under the Garon Tsuchiya pen name) with artist Nobuaki Minegishi , which ran in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine from 1996 to 1998. The manga inspired Park Chan-wook's South Korean live-action adaptation in 2003, as well as Spike Lee's 2013 Hollywood remake.

Marley passed away in 2018. After his death, the Reverse Edge: Ōkawabata Tanteisha manga went on hiatus, but resumed serialization on March 4.

Source: Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2,815