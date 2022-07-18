Black Channel Short Manga Breaking The Wall Ends, Gets YouTube Anime

Manga launched in June

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Friday that the Black Channel : Breaking The Wall short manga will end in the magazine's September issue on August 12. The magazine additionally announced that the manga will get an anime adaptation on YouTube . The anime will stream on August 19-20 and September 23-24, each day at 6:30 p.m. The anime will have a completely original story.

The manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in the July issue on June 15.

Satoshi Kisaichi launched the original Black Channel manga in 2020 and the series is ongoing. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on June 28.

The Black Channel manga's story centers on the demon Black who comes to the human world in search of content for videos. He wants to expose the hidden side of humans, games, and hobbies. Black's "high-efficiency assistant" is the camera demon Camera-chan. An anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in September 2020.