Burn the House Down Manga Gets Live-Action Show on Netflix

star in suspense about 2 women with secrets

Moyashi Fujisawa 's Burn the House Down manga is inspiring a live-action series that will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide next year. The series stars:

Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga in English in June, and it describes the story:

Shizuka Yamauchi, 25, housekeeper. Makiko Mitarai, 46, amateur model and perfect housewife. Though strangers on the outside, the two share a past—one Shizuka feels she needs to set right, to bring her mother justice. But Makiko has secrets of her own, and Shizuka will need to tread carefully if she's to get to the bottom of it all…without getting burned.

Yūichirō Hirakawa (live-action ERASED , Rookies , The Promised Neverland ) is directing the series, and Arisa Kaneko (live-action Orange , Helter Skelter , Densha Otoko film) is writing the scripts. Takeshi Kobayashi (Ai to Makoto, Love Letter) is composing the music. Office Crescendo is producing with Netflix .

Fujisawa serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2017 to 2021, and Kodansha published eight volumes in Japan.

Source: Comic Natalie