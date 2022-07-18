Gap Papa's Utakata Launches New Manga in August

New manga Milk Chocolate is serialized version of author's previous strips

The August issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed last Friday that manga creator Utakata will launch a new manga titled Milk Chocolate in the magazine's next issue on August 18. The manga is a magazine serialization version of a manga that Utakata already draws on their pixiv account, centering on a girl named Honoka, who is friends with Kaede, and going out with Kaede's brother Ryō, the handsomest boy in school.

Utakata drew the first Milk Chocolate strip on their pixiv account in August 2020.

Utakata also began drawing the Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home ( Shokuba to Jitaku de Gap no Aru Papa ) strip on their Twitter and pixiv accounts in August 2020. Kadokawa compiles the manga in print volumes, and released the third volume on April 26. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in February 2023.