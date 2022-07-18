Noyu Girl Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga creator Shirō Yoshida revealed on their Twitter account on Friday that the Noyu Girl (Natural Hot Spring Girl) manga will end in its next chapter.

The manga centers on Hibari Ōtaka, a girl who will climb mountains, brave forests, and cross seas to visit and satisfy her love for natural hot springs.

Haro Aso ( Alice in Borderland ) and Shirō Yoshida launched the manga on the Yawaraka Spirits web manga site in August 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 10.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the OVAs.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season will debut on Netflix in December 2022 worldwide.

Yoshida launched a manga adaptation of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress anime in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in May 2016, and the manga ended in November 2018.

Source: Shirō Yoshida's Twitter account