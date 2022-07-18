RuriDragon Manga Takes 1-Week Break Due to Author's 'Sudden Illness'

Manga will be back in issue 34 of magazine out on July 25

This year's 33rd issue of Shuesha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Tuesday that Masaoki Shindō 's RuriDragon manga is taking a one-week break due to the author's “sudden illness.” The manga will be back in issue 34 of the magazine on July 25.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing the manga in English on June 12.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

The story of a young dragon girl being lazy, doing her best...and being lazy again. A new series begins!

Shindō launched the manga in the 28th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on June 13. The manga was featured on the cover of the 28th issue, and the first 54-page chapter had an opening color page. The manga is a serialized version of a one-shot that Shueisha published in the Shonen Jump GIGA magazine last year.

Shindō also previously published two one-shots in Weekly Shonen Jump : "Joreishi Rentarō no Yakusoku" in 2017 and "Count Over" in 2018.