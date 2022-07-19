Teasing Master Takagi-san Anime Film Screens in U.S. Theaters on August 14-15

Film opened in Japan on June 10

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday that it will screen Teasing Master Takagi-san : The Movie ( Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ), the franchise 's anime film, in select theaters on August 14-15. Its website lists show times.

The film opened in Japan on June 10. Sentai Filmworks screened the film at Anime Expo on July 3.

In the film's story, Takagi and Nishikata are in their final year of middle school, and have both anxiety and hope for the future. During the summer of their final year, on the day before summer vacation starts, the two find a kitten that they name Hana. They decide to take care of the kitten themselves until they can find its mother. Inori Minase plays Hana, and Haruka Tomatsu plays a pet shop employee named Ōta.

The main staff from the anime's third season returned for the film. Hiroaki Akagi directed the film at Shinei Animation , while Hiroko Fukuda was credited for composition, as well as penning the script alongside fellow third season scriptwriters Aki Itami and Kanichi Katou . Aya Takano once again designed the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi returned from previous seasons to compose the music.

Yuiko Ōhara , who has performed a number of the opening and ending theme songs for the franchise 's previous television anime, performed the film's insert song "Hamabō no Hana," in addition to performing the film's theme song "Hajimari no Natsu" (The Beginning of Summer).

The film had four different bonuses for moviegoers over its first four weeks. The first week's bonus was a 68-page booklet with exclusive manga content by original manga creator Sōichirō Yamamoto .

The television anime's third season Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 3 ( Teasing Master Takagi-san 3 ) premiered on MBS and TBS ' Super Animeism block on January 7. Sentai Filmworks has licensed the third season and film, and streamed the third season on HIDIVE . HIDIVE also streamed the English dub for the third season, which features a returning cast from Funimation 's original dub of the anime's first season.

The first television anime based on the manga premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub . The second television anime season premiered in July 2019. The season debuted on Netflix in December 2019.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Sentai Filmworks