eShop for 3DS, Wii U Shuts Down on March 27 in the West, March 28 in Japan

Users will no longer be able to make new purchases after service shuts down

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will shut down the eShop online store for its Nintendo 3DS handheld and Wii U console platforms on March 27, 2023 in the West, and on March 28, 2023 in Japan. Nintendo had announced the eventual closure of these eShops in February earlier this year.

While users will still be able to play online, download software updates, and re-download products they have purchased on the store, they will no longer be able to make new purchases or download free demos after the service shuts down next year.

Credit card purchases were disabled on May 23 this year, and prepaid eShop Cards will cease to be supported on August 29 in the West, and on August 30 in Japan.

The Nintendo 3DS launched in February 2011. The Nintendo 3DS XL variant launched in 2012, and the Nintendo 2DS variant launched in 2013 (2016 in Japan). The New Nintendo 3DS along with its XL variant launched in 2014 in Japan, and in 2015 in North America. The New Nintendo 2DS XL variant then launched in July 2017. Nintendo ceased production of the handheld platform in 2020.

Nintendo launched the Wii U system in 2012. The console sold poorly relative to its predecessors, and especially compared to its successor, the current gen Nintendo Switch. Nintendo ceased production of the console in 2017.

