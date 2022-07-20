×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Nanashi Kaidan Horror Anime Shorts to Air in August

posted on by Egan Loo
Subaru Kimura, Yoshino Aoyama, Madoka Asahina star in stories about children's nameless horrors

The 10-episode short anime Nanashi Kaidan (Nameless Horror Stories) will air within the children's variety program Oha Suta every weekday from August 8 to August 19. The collection of horror short stories center on those uneasy feelings of "something out there" that children sense in their lives. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is producing, and Tokyo Animation College students and graduates conceived the stories and character designs.

Subaru Kimura plays Mukuroji-kō, a department store concierge who is rumored by some to have a hidden side.

Yoshino Aoyama plays Bon, a girl whose family's shrine has been sealing off supernatural creatures for generations.

Madoka Asahina plays Koko, a quiet boy who is shut off from just about everyone except Bon.

On August 24, Kimura will recount an new original story not depicted in the anime in a "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital segment.

Sources: Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives