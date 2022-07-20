Nanashi Kaidan Horror Anime Shorts to Air in August

The 10-episode short anime Nanashi Kaidan (Nameless Horror Stories) will air within the children's variety program Oha Suta every weekday from August 8 to August 19. The collection of horror short stories center on those uneasy feelings of "something out there" that children sense in their lives. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is producing, and Tokyo Animation College students and graduates conceived the stories and character designs.

plays Mukuroji-kō, a department store concierge who is rumored by some to have a hidden side. Yoshino Aoyama plays Bon, a girl whose family's shrine has been sealing off supernatural creatures for generations.

Madoka Asahina plays Koko, a quiet boy who is shut off from just about everyone except Bon.



On August 24, Kimura will recount an new original story not depicted in the anime in a "Nanashi Kaidan Live" stage recital segment.

Sources: Comic Natalie