Scandal Rock Band Cancels Rest of N. American Tour After 3 Members' COVID-19 Diagnosis

The official Twitter account for the band Scandal announced on Tuesday that it has canceled the remainder of its North American concert tour after band members Tomomi Ogawa, Mami Sasazaki, and Rina Suzuki all tested positive for COVID-19, and band member Haruna Ono having throat pain. The band had five remaining concerts in its tour: Chicago last Saturday, Vancouver on Monday, Seattle on Wednesday, Anaheim on Friday, and Dallas on July 26.

Ogawa had tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, making the band unable to play its Chicago and Vancouver concerts. The band was still trying to reschedule concert dates when Sasazaki and Suzuki tested positive, and thus the band finally decided on Tuesday to cancel the rest of the tour.

The band had already played their Toronto, New York, Boston, and Atlanta concerts earlier in the month.

Scandal's summer tour coincides with the band's 15th anniversary and their 10th album "MIRROR."

The band has performed theme songs for Bleach , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Loups-Garous , Star Driver , GeGeGe no Kitarō , Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction , and XFLAG and Marza Animation Planet 's original anime short "XPICE."

Source: Scandal's Twitter account (link 2, link 3)