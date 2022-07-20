Ys VIII: Lacrimosa Of Dana Game's Trailer Reveals November Launch for PS5

North America on November 15, Europe on November 18, Oceania on November 25

NIS America began streaming on Wednesday a story trailer for Nihon Falcom's Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA action role-playing game, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 5 in North America on November 15, Europe on November 18, and Oceania on November 25.

NIS America describes the story:

Ys returns with a brand new adventure for the first time in 8 years! Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island. There, he and the other shipwrecked passengers he rescues form a village to challenge fearsome beasts and mysterious ruins on the isolated island. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden living in an unknown world. Join Adol as he unravels the riddle of the cursed isle and the blue-haired maiden Dana in Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana!

Nihon Falcom released the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in May 2017, and NIS America released the game for PS4 and PS Vita in North America and Europe in September 2017. NIS America released the game on PC in April 2018 after a delay from its previous January 2018 release date. The company then released the Nintendo Switch version of the game in North America and Europe in June 2018. The game has sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide as of October 2018.

Beijing-based company Linekong Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd. will release the game as an app for iOS and Android smartphones worldwide.