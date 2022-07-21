Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game Gets PC Release in Winter

Game launches for Switch on July 28

Inti Creates announced on Thursday that its Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game will get a release on PC via Steam in winter. The company will reveal more details at a later date.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 28 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 2.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise . The game features a new character named Kirin.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for Switch in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console in April 2020. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.