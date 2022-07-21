Dragon Ball: The Breakers Online Game Launches Worldwide on October 14

New trailer previews Frieza

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that the Dragon Ball : The Breakers eight-person online multiplayer game will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on October 14 (Japan on October 13). The company streamed a trailer that previews Frieza as a Raider:

The game will get a special edition and a limited edition bundle that is exclusive to the Bandai Namco Store. The special edition includes a customizable costume, a dragon (yellow) vehicle skin, a two-handed good victory pose, an Android 18 (Skill: Wall Kick) Transphere, and a Scouter (blue) accessory. The limited edition bundle includes everything in the special edition, as well as a steelbook, Cell shell figure, and Potara (green) accessory.

There will be an open network test from August 5-6.

The game is an asymmetrical action game, in which seven normal "Survivors" face off against the "Raider," the eighth player. The Raider takes the form of a notable Dragon Ball series character, such as Cell, Buu, or Frieza, with the goal of taking out the Survivors. The Survivors, who have been sucked into "The Temporal" seam, have no superpowers. Instead, they use items, weapons, and vehicles to fight and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape. There will be a character customization mode for Survivor avatars, and players can obtain skins and equipment by using in-game credits or making in-game purchases.

The game will link save data to the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 game.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.