Touhou Danmaku Kagura Smartphone Game Ends Service on October 28

Game launched in August 2021

Unknown X announced on Monday that its Touhou Danmaku Kagura rhythm smartphone game for the Touhou Project franchise will end service on October 28. The developers concluded that it would be difficult to operate the game in a satisfactory way for customers.

The game will continue to add songs and content until the game's service ends.

The game launched for smartphones in August 2021. Over 5 million players have downloaded the game since its launch.

Japanese dōjin developer ZUN (founder and sole member of the Team Shanghai Alice dōjin game developer circle) and Mediascape released Touhou Kōryūdō: Unconnected Marketeers , the 18th main game in the Touhou Project game series, in May 2021. The game is only available in Japanese.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first game in the series, Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Playism released Touhou: Double Dealing Character in May 2015 as the first official release of any game in the Touhou Project series in English-speaking territories. Playism, NIS America , and XSEED Games have released some of the fan-made games based on the franchise .

Source: Touhou Danmaku Kagura game's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄