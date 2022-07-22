The " Keanu Reeves ' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues" panel at San Diego Comic-Con International announced on Friday that Production I.G is producing the previously teased BRZRKR animated series. The panel also announced that the staff is planning for two seasons.

Netflix had announced in March 2021 that it acquired the rights to the original comic book series from BOOM! Studios, and it describes the story:

BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Netflix would first adapt the story into a feature film followed by an anime spinoff series. Netflix added that the anime series "will further expand the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story. In the series, Reeves will reprise his role and voice his character."

