Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Reveals New Trailer

Crunchyroll revealed a new trailer on Friday for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero — the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise .

Crunchyroll screened the first 20 minutes of the film for attendees at San Diego Comic-Con International . Toshio Furukawa (Japanese voice of Piccolo), Christopher R. Sabat (English voice of Piccolo), and producer Norihiro Hayashida were at the screening and shared insights.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days. The film has earned a cumulative total of 2,213,938,740 (about US$15.98 million) as of Wednesday.

The film opened after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, in 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting on August 18, with the film opening in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on August 19. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."

Crunchyroll describes the film:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.

