Shinobi no Ittoki Anime's Video Reveals More Cast, Staff, October 4 Premiere

The official website for TROYCA and DMM Pictures ' original anime series Shinobi no Ittoki (Ittoki the Ninja) unveiled the third key visual and a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Hikari" (Light) by Humbreaders , and also revealed more cast, staff, and the anime's October 4 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on October 4, and on BS Asahi on October 7.

The new cast members include (Note: Character romanizations not official.):

Previously announced cast members include:

Ryota Ohsaka as Ittoki Sakuraba

as Ittoki Sakuraba Katsuyuki Konishi as Tokisada Kaga

Haruka Shiraishi as Kōsetsu

Kikuko Inoue as Yuka Sakuraba



Aoi Yūki as Kirei Kisegawa

Hitomi Sekine as Ryoko Sukuno

Miyu Tomita as Satomi Tsubaki

The additional staff members include:

Shuu Watanabe ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS , IDOLiSH7 ) is directing the anime, and Minato Takano (live-action Kakegurui , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Guilty Flag) is in charge of the series scripts. Isamu Suzuki ( IDOLiSH7 , Bloom Into You ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. TOMISIRO ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time , Macross Delta , The Dragon Dentist ) is composing the music. Both TROYCA and DMM Pictures are credited with the original planning for the series, and TROYCA is animating.

DMM established the DMM Pictures animation label in March 2017. Anime director Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Girls Bravo , Wandering Son ) and his friends founded the TROYCA studio in 2014. The studio has animated such series as IDOLiSH7 , Aldnoah.Zero , RE:CREATORS , and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .