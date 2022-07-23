Colton Osorio Joins Cast of Live-Action One Piece Series as Young Luffy

The official Twitter account for Netflix 's Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga revealed on Saturday that Colton Osorio will play young Monkey D. Luffy in the series.

The previously announced cast includes:

Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action series. The first season will have 10 episodes. Oda will serve as an executive producer.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

