News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: July 11-17
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|29,006
|177,392
|2
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|21,661
|573,658
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,520
|4,722,091
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|8,109
|2,708,451
|5
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|7,401
|802,962
|6
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,082
|3,211,760
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,742
|4,924,759
|8
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|4,481
|140,547
|9
|NSw
|Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|June 24
|4,399
|127,817
|10
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,121
|7,285,796
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,783
|995,799
|12
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|3,507
|66,857
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|3,188
|2,677,264
|14
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|3,113
|200,977
|15
|NSw
|Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 7
|2,607
|12,209
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,404
|2,052,373
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,382
|996,065
|18
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,209
|2,271,345
|19
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|1,800
|4,099,336
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|1,752
|4,354,618
Source: Famitsu