Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 11-17

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 29,006 177,392
2 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 21,661 573,658
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,520 4,722,091
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 8,109 2,708,451
5 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 7,401 802,962
6 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,082 3,211,760
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,742 4,924,759
8 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 4,481 140,547
9 NSw Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes KOEI Tecmo Games June 24 4,399 127,817
10 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,121 7,285,796
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,783 995,799
12 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 3,507 66,857
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 3,188 2,677,264
14 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 3,113 200,977
15 NSw Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Bandai Namco Entertainment July 7 2,607 12,209
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,404 2,052,373
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,382 996,065
18 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,209 2,271,345
19 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 1,800 4,099,336
20 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 1,752 4,354,618

Source: Famitsu

