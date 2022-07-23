Platinum Games Hires Former Nintendo Executive as Chief Business Officer

Game developer Platinum Games announced on Tuesday that former Nintendo executive Takao Yamane has joined the company as the company's new co-chief operating officer and chief business officer. Platinum Games is streaming a video previewing an interview published by Famitsu.com on Wednesday with Yamane and other Platinum Games executives.

In the video, Yamane teased that Platinum Games will "change considerably."

During his time as an executive in Nintendo , Yamane has served as vice president of Nintendo France, managing director of sales planning and strategy for Nintendo of Europe, and licensing department general manager for the main Nintendo company.

Platinum Games announced in January that CEO and president Kenichi Sato resigned from his position at the end of December 2021, and vice president Atsushi Inaba had been appointed as the new CEO and president. Inaba is also the company's studio head.

Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .

Platinum Games received an investment with capital tie-up from the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited in January 2020. Platinum Games retained its independence, and its corporate structure remained the same. The investment allows Platinum Games to strengthen its business foundation and self-publish titles. Platinum Games is also aiming for more global project expansion and to produce high-quality games that can represent the company.

Inaba had revealed in May 2017 that the company was planning to publish its own titles, in addition to its existing planning and development operations.