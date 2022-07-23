Sayori Ochiai's Gingitsune Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in 2009, inspired 2013 TV anime

The August issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Tuesday that Sayori Ochiai 's Gingitsune manga will end in two chapters. In addition, the manga will skip the magazine's next issue in August, and will return in the magazine's October issue in September.

In the story, Makoto is the heiress to a shrine that was built in honor of Inari. Even though her father manages the shrine, Inari's messenger, Gintarō, suddenly appears in her life marking her as the true successor. Gintarō is lazy and unmotivated, but has the power to help people. The series is described as a "heart-filled fantasy" as Makoto and Gintarō help people who come to the shrine and make new friends.

Ochiai launched the Gingitsune manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2009, and Shueisha published the 16th compiled volume in October 2021.

The series inspired a television anime titled Gingitsune: Messenger Fox of the Gods that premiered in October 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in March 2015.

