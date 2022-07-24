Crunchyroll Announces Black Summoner, Natsume's Book of Friends, Parallel World Pharmacy Anime's English Dub Casts

streams English dubs of all 3 anime

Crunchyroll announced on Friday the English dub casts for the television anime adaptation of Doufu Mayoi and Kurogin 's Black Summoner ( Kuro no Shōkanshi ) light novel series, the first television anime season inspired by Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga, and the television anime of Liz Takayama 's Isekai Yakkyoku ( Parallel World Pharmacy ) novel series.

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of Black Summoner on Saturday. The cast includes:

Kristian Eros , Matthew David Rudd , Kayla Parker , and Danielle Phillips provide additional voices.

Jason Lord is the ADR Director and Aaron Roberts the assistant ADR Director . Clayton Browning wrote the scripts under Katelynn Barr 's supervision. John Van Doren is in charge of ADR prep. Noah Whitehead and Olivia Harris are the ADR engineers.



Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of Natsume's Book of Friends on Sunday. The cast includes:

Jad Saxton is the ADR Director , and Morgan Lauré and Sara Ragsdale are the assistant ADR directors. Jessica Sluys wrote the scripts under Emily Neves 's supervision. Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. Ian Emerson and Rickey Watkins are the lead ADR engineers with Sawyer Pfiedderer serving as the assistant ADR engineer. William Dewell is the mix engineer.



Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of Parallel World Pharmacy on Sunday. The cast includes:

Lynsey Hale , Laureta Sela , Grant Young , Ethan Gallardo , James Marler , and Ian Mead Moore provide additional voices.

Jerry Jewell is the ADR Director , and Jill Harris the assistant ADR Director . Jarrod Greene wrote and oversaw the scripts. Domonique French is in charge of ADR prep. Andrew Tipps is the mix engineer. Jeremy Woods and Noah Whitehead are the ADR booth engineers.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey) (link 2, Liam Dempsey) (link 3, Liam Dempsey)