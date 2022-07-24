Netflix Adds Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar Live-Action Sequel Film on August 20

Netflix U.S. announced on Wednesday that it will add Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar ( Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar ), the first of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , on August 20.

As previously announced, the company will also add the Kakegurui twin anime spin-off series on August 4, the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure anime on August 25, and the Tekken: Bloodline animated series on August 18.

The two sequel Fullmetal Alchemist films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) returned to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened in Japan on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opened in Japan on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.

Source: Email correspondence