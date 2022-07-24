Tokyopop to Release Victory for Ukraine Graphic Novel Anthology by Ukranian Creators; Donate Profit Share to Ukraine

Company aims to release book on August 24, Ukranian Independence Day

Tokyopop announced during its panel on Thursday at Comic Con International that it is working with a Ukranian publisher to translate and release a graphic novel titled Victory for Ukraine , a graphic novel anthology of stories by Ukranian creators about the country's current conflict. Tokyopop will donate a share of profits to Ukrainian nonprofit organizations. The company aims to release the graphic novel on Ukrainian Independence Day on August 24.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after weeks of tense military buildup along their mutual borders and Belarus. Russia claimed to be supporting the independence of the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Countries around the world have decried the invasion and expressed support for Ukraine.

Economic sanctions have fallen on Russia and Belarus in light of the invasion, while artists and creative studios have halted releases of some works in Russia. Nintendo announced in March that it has suspended its online eShop retail service in Russia. Sony later announced that it has suspended all PlayStation software and hardware sales in Russia as well as PlayStation Store operations in the country. Apple and Microsoft have also ceased sales and services in Russia during this time. Several companies such as Sega and KOEI Tecmo Games have also donated to Ukraine.

Source: Email correspondence