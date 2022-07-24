Yūki Tabata's Black Clover Manga Returns on August 1

Manga returns after 3-month hiatus to start "final saga"

This year's 34th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūki Tabata 's Black Clover manga will resume in the next issue on August 1.

The manga went on hiatus for a planned three months in late April so that Tabata could prepare for the "final arc" of the manga (the wording used could also be translated as "final saga").

Tabata launched Black Clover in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally. The manga had more than 15 million copies in circulation worldwide as of May 2021.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting in April 2020 due to COVID-19, and resumed in July 2020 with episode 133. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The anime is inspiring an upcoming film that will open in 2023.