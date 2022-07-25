Crunchyroll Streams Sasaki and Miyano Anime's 'Episode 13' OVA

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Sasaki and Miyano franchise 's original video anime (OVA), which is also considered the 13th episode of the television anime series, worldwide except Asia on Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

The OVA will ship on DVD with the ninth volume of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga on Wednesday. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi."

The episode's story begins in November, when a student who lost a keychain goes to Miyano and the others. At Hanzawa's prompting, the "First Lost-Item Detective Agency" is established. Hirano's roommate Akira Kagiura appears in the episode, and Nobunaga Shimazaki reprises this role from an earlier drama CD.

The television anime adaptation of Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline—bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized…he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after…!

The series is getting a film that will open in Japan in 2023. The anime film, titled Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyo-hen (Graduation Chapter) will screen alongside an anime short adaptation of Harusono's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga.

Harusono launched the manga on the pixiv website in 2016, and is ongoing.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)