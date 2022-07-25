News
Square Enix Launches English Version of Manga Up! Web Manga Site, App
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Square Enix launched an English version of its Manga Up! web manga site and app on Monday. The service contains new manga — such as the newly licensed Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa, and Taku Kawamura's My Clueless First Friend — as well as previously licensed manga, including Fullmetal Alchemist, The Case Study of Vanitas, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, The Apothecary Diaries, Horimiya, and The Royal Tutor.
The service includes licensed titles from Square Enix's North American publishing label Square Enix Manga & Books, as well as titles from other license holders in North America, but which ran in Square Enix magazines in Japan, such as the aforementioned Fullmetal Alchemist, and titles such as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Goblin Slayer, and Sekirei.
Square Enix launched Manga Up! for iOS and Android devices in Japan in January 2017. The Japanese version of the app uses an in-app currency that can be earned through certain actions, or purchased. The currency can then be redeemed to read a number of chapters for the manga.