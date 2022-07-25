The House of the Lost on the Cape Film Gets Home Video Release on September 27

Anime opens in N. American theaters on September 7

Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory announced on Monday that they are releasing the The House of the Lost on the Cape , david production 's anime film of Sachiko Kashiwaba 's Misaki no Mayoiga novel, on a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack and digitally on September 27.

Eleven Arts will open both the Japanese version and English dub of the film in partnership with AX Cinema Nights in theaters across North America on September 7.

The English cast includes:

Additional cast includes: Casey Casper , Caitlin Glass , Michelle Marie , Ben Balmaceda , Alan Lee , Lucas Schuneman , Kaiji Tang , Mike Pollock , Brook Chalmers , Brent Mukai , Sarah Wiedenheft , and Laura Stahl . Michelle Rojas directed the dub at Studio Nano .

The company describes The House of the Lost on the Cape :

17-year-old run-away Yui and 8-year-old Hiyori, who lost her family and her voice, have no place to go when they run into Kiwa, a strange old lady. She offers them a place to stay, in a slightly banged-up old house overlooking the sea, a Mayoiga. Despite joining Kiwa on a whim, the two girls find comfort in Mayoiga, a legendary house, said to look after lost travelers, and the warm hospitality of Kiwa. Both girls' damaged hearts begin to heal little by little. Until one day, a variety of strange beings which Kiwa calls “Fushigitto” begin popping up around the house.

The House of the Lost on the Cape opened in Japan in August 2021. The film won the Best Animation Film award at the 76th Annual Mainichi Film Awards in January. The film also competed at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Shinya Kawatsura ( Non Non Biyori , Sagrada Reset , Kokoro Connect ) directed the anime at david production , and Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Violet Evergarden , Liz and the Blue Bird ) penned the script. Kamogawa handled the film's character design, and Yuri Miyauchi composed the music.

Kashiwaba released the original novel in 2015, and it won the 2016 Noma Award for Juvenile Fiction.

Source: Press release