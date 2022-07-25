Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Reveals Main Cast, 6-Minute Video

Show debuts exclusively on Paramount+ in November

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that the Transformers : Earthspark animated series for the Transformers franchise revealed its main cast at Comic Con International in San Diego on Friday. Paramount+ is also streaming a six-minute video for the series.

(The below video is only available in the U.S.)



The cast (pictured below) includes:

Danny Pudi as Bumblebee

Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime

as Optimus Prime Kathreen Khavari as Twitch Malto

as Twitch Malto Zeno Robinson as Thrash Malto

as Thrash Malto Sydney Mikayla as Robby Malto

Zion Broadnax as Morgan "Mo" Malto

Benny Latham as Dot Malto

Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto

Rory McCann as Megatron

Cissy Jones as ELITA-1

as ELITA-1 Diedrich Bader as Mandroid

The show will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States in November, and will debut on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show will have 26 episodes.

The animated series will follow a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon 's creative team, stated that the show will feature "both original characters and fan-favorites."

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers : Rescue Bots ), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One 's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.

Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)