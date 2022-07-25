×
News
Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Reveals Main Cast, 6-Minute Video

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Show debuts exclusively on Paramount+ in November

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that the Transformers: Earthspark animated series for the Transformers franchise revealed its main cast at Comic Con International in San Diego on Friday. Paramount+ is also streaming a six-minute video for the series.

(The below video is only available in the U.S.)

The cast (pictured below) includes:

  • Danny Pudi as Bumblebee
  • Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime
  • Kathreen Khavari as Twitch Malto
  • Zeno Robinson as Thrash Malto
  • Sydney Mikayla as Robby Malto
  • Zion Broadnax as Morgan "Mo" Malto
  • Benny Latham as Dot Malto
  • Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto
  • Rory McCann as Megatron
  • Cissy Jones as ELITA-1
  • Diedrich Bader as Mandroid

The show will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States in November, and will debut on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show will have 26 episodes.

The animated series will follow a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon's creative team, stated that the show will feature "both original characters and fan-favorites."

Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Nickelodeon's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.

Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)

