Dark Gathering Horror Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

Shueisha announced on Tuesday that Kenichi Kondo's Dark Gathering manga will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023. Hiroshi Ikehata ( FLCL Progressive , Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the anime at OLM .

Kondō ( Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on March 4 and will publish the 10th volume on August 4.

The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.