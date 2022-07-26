News
Dark Gathering Horror Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Shueisha announced on Tuesday that Kenichi Kondo's Dark Gathering manga will get a television anime adaptation that will premiere in 2023. Hiroshi Ikehata (FLCL Progressive, Kiratto Pri☆Chan, Space Battleship Tiramisu) is directing the anime at OLM.
Kondō (Cheer Danshi!! GO BREAKERS manga) launched the manga in Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in March 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth volume on March 4 and will publish the 10th volume on August 4.
The manga centers on Keitarō Gentōga, who has the ability to be a spirit medium. In junior high school, he got someone else wrapped up in a spirit possession incident, and he has been a shut-in for more than two years. As he reintroduces himself to society as a private tutor, he meets a genius girl named Yayoi Hōzuki. Yayoi is instantly able to tell that Keitarō has skill as a spirit medium, and she invites him to go with her to a haunted location. The two then start their journey capturing evil spirits.