Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A Manga Goes on Hiatus

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that Aguri Igarashi 's Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A spinoff manga will go on hiatus in the magazine's next issue in August in order to "maintain a good balance" with Ritz Kobayashi 's main Saki manga. The magazine will reveal when the manga will continue at a later date.

The Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A manga focuses on a different cast of characters at Achiga Girls' Academy in Nara Prefecture. The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shōnen Gangan magazine in 2011, but took a long-term hiatus in 2013, only returning seven years later in March 2020 in Monthly Big Gangan . Square Enix shipped the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2021, and will ship the ninth volume on September 24.

Igarashi is also drawing another Saki spinoff manga titled Shinohayu the dawn of age . The manga launched in Monthly Big Gangan in September 2013 and is ongoing. Square Enix shipped the manga's 14th volume in November 2021, and will ship the 15th volume on September 24.

Saki Achiga-hen episode of side-A inspired a television anime adaptation in 2012. The manga also inspired live-action film and television series adaptations, which premiered in December 2018 and January 2019, respectively.

Yen Press is publishing the original Saki manga in North America digitally.

The original manga inspired a 25-episode television series in 2009, and another television anime project titled Saki - The Nationals premiered in 2014. The four-panel spinoff manga Saki Biyori inspired an anime DVD in 2015. A live-action television adaptation of the manga debuted in December 2016, followed by a live-action film in February 2017.

