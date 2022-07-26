YOASOBI Duo's Ikura Diagnosed With COVID-19

Duo cancels Fuji Rock Festival appearance this Friday

Japanese pop duo YOASOBI announced on Monday that the duo's singer-songwriter Ikura tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday after taking a PCR test. The duo canceled their appearance at the Fuji Rock Festival this Friday. In addition, the duo's appearance at the Rock in Japan Festival on August 6 will depend on whether Ikura has recovered and finished self-isolating.

YOASOBI performed both the opening and ending theme songs for the second season of the BEASTARS anime.

