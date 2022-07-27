Actor/Singer Gen Hoshino Diagnosed With COVID-19

Actor and singer/songwriter Gen Hoshino (pictured right on left) announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Prior to his " Gen Hoshino All Night Nippon" broadcast on Tuesday at midnight, he had taken his temperature and an antigen test and got a negative result. However, he felt uncomfortable physically afterwards and confirmed that he had a slight fever. Hoshino then took a PCR test on Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19. Hoshino is recovering under the guidance of the health center.

Hoshino's wife, actress Yui Aragaki (pictured right on right), has tested negative for COVID-19. However, as she is a close contact, she has canceled her appearance at an event for the Ghost Book Obakezukan movie on Thursday. She plays Yoko Hayama in the film.

The two co-starred in the 2016 live-action serial drama adaptation of Tsunami Umino 's The Full-Time Wife Escapist manga. The two reunited in a sequel special that aired in January 2021. In the story, the main characters enter a "contract marriage," but eventually fall in love for real.

The two have also guest starred in prominent anime titles. Gen Hoshino played the Sempai in Night is Short, Walk On Girl and the father in Mirai . He also performed the theme song for the 2018 Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, and the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) for the SPY×FAMILY anime. Aragaki appeared in Digimon: Data Squad as Yoshino Fujieda.