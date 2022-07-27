Inu-Oh, Summer Ghost, My Broken Mariko, Kappei Win Awards at Fantasia Int'l Film Fest

Festival is taking place from July 14 - August 3

Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival announced on Twitter on Sunday that Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH , the musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari: INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: Inu-Oh) novel, has won the The Satoshi Kon Award for Best Animated Feature, and the Satoshi Kon Jury awarded a special mention to loundraw 's Summer Ghost film. Kosuke Mukai and Yuki Tanada 's My Broken Mariko film has won The Best Screenplay Award (Cheval Noir Competition), and Takashi Hirano 's Kappei film has won The New Flesh Award for Best First Feature.

The festival is taking place from July 14 - August 3.

The festival is screening North American premiere of Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film and the Canadian premiere of Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! original anime film. It is screening the Canadian premiere the feature-length anime for Nagabe 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún manga and the Quebec premiere of INU-OH .

Other Japanese films screening at the event include Satoshi Miki 's Convenience Story and What to do With the Dead Kaiju? , Daigo Matsui's Just Remembering , Yugo Sakamoto's Baby Assassins , Shinichiro Ueda 's Popran: Dicks on the Run , Shinzo Katayama's Missing , Nao Yoshigai's SHARI , and Takashi Koizumi 's The Pass: Last Days of the Samurai .

Last year's festival screened such films as The Deer King anime film, the Tokyo Revengers live-action film, the "Fire Craft" ("Hizukuri") short anime film, Poupelle of Chimney Town , Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Pompo: The Cinéphile , the Satoshi Kon , The Illusionist documentary, and the live-action Kakegurui 2: Ultimate Russian Roulette ( Kakegurui : Zettai Zetsumei Russian Roulette ) sequel film.

