Live-Action Yatterman Prequel Doronjo Reveals More Cast in 2nd Trailer

The official website for Tatsunoko Pro Sōritsu 60-shūnen Kinen WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo ( Tatsunoko Production 60th Anniversary WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo), WOWOW 's live-action television show centering on the Yatterman villain Doronjo, unveiled more cast members on Wednesday..

Wataru Ichinose (upper left in image above), Yūma Yamoto (top center), and Shunsuke Tanaka (upper right) all play Doronjo's eventual accompices Tonzuraa/Shōn, Boyakki/Hyūgo, and original character Ësu, respectively. Daichi Kaneko (lower left) and Hirona Yamazaki (bottom center) play Doronjo's destined enemies Yatterman-1/Gan Takaiwada and Yatterman-2/Aika Hijirikawa.

The show's Instagram account also unveiled a second trailer to introduce the cast:

The series will premiere on WOWOW on October 7, and will air for 11 episodes.

Elaiza Ikeda stars in the show as Nao Dorokawa, a character who will eventually call herself Doronjo.

The show will depict the past and the life of Doronjo. In particular, it will show her life in a poor, harsh environment and the series of tragedies that led her down the path to becoming a villainess.

The show celebrates the 45th anniversary of Yatterman . The project also celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Tatsunoko Production studio, and is titled Tatsunoko Pro Sōritsu 60-shūnen Kinen WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo ( Tatsunoko Production 60th Anniversary WOWOW Original Drama Doronjo).

Tatsunoko Production celebrated the franchise 's 40th anniversary in 2015 with the Yatterman Night ( Yoru no Yatterman ) television anime. That series centered on a descendant of Doronjo. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The original Yatterman television series premiered in 1977, and it spawned the first Yatterman anime film that same year. A new Yatterman televison series aired in Japan in 2008 for 60 episodes, and was followed by an animated film in 2009. A live-action film also premiered in the same year.

Sources: Doronjo live-action series' Instagram account, WOWOW, Comic Natalie