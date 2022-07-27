Voice Actor Shun Horie Diagnosed With COVID-19

Horie will not attend Hana Doll event on July 31

Shun Horie and his talent agency Raccoon Dog announced on Wednesday that Horie has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Horie took a PCR test in advance of an event on Monday and tested positive on the next day. He is asymptomatic and is receiving treatment at home under the guidance of the health center.

Horie will not attend the "Hana Doll* -INCOMPLICA- Anthos* Stage Event 2022" event for the Hana Doll franchise on July 31.

Horie's roles include Kazuya in Rent-A-Girlfriend , Satō/Ichirō in Death March to The Parallel World Rhapsody , Rat in Juni Taisen: Zodiac War , Kanpei in Aoashi , Shun in So I'm a Spider, So What? , Kazuki Yoshino in Phantom of the Idol , Sariel in The Seven Deadly Sins , and Kai in World Trigger . He voices Setsuna in the Hana Doll franchise .