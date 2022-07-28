Futsal Boys!!!!! TV Anime's 6th BD/DVD Volume Adds Short Anime

6th BD/DVD volume ships on September 28

The official website for Bandai Namco Filmworks , Bandai Namco Entertainment , and diomedéa 's Futsal Boys!!!!! multimedia project revealed on Thursday that the television anime's sixth Blu-ray Disc/DVD volume will include all five new short anime, when it ships on September 28. Each short anime focuses on the everyday lives of the members of a different futsal team in the franchise

The franchise 's story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School's futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.

The anime in the franchise premiered on January 9, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The project also includes actual futsal matches between the cast members, with the results of the matches affecting the story of the anime and game app. The futsal matches will continue this fall. Futsal is a variant of football similar to soccer, but played indoors.

The smartphone game in the franchise , Futsal Boys!!!!! High-Five League , ended service on Thursday. The smartphone game launched in November 2021.

The franchise is getting audio dramas that serve as the continuation of the smartphone game's story.



Sources: Futsal Boys!!!!! anime's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.