Wrestler Riki Choshu Gets Ganbare! Choshu-kun Short Anime on August 1

NTV revealed a new short television anime centered on wrestler Riki Choshu titled Ganbare! Choshu-kun (Go For It Choshu!) on Thursday. The anime will begin airing within NTV 's Sukkiri 8:00 a.m. weekday program on August 1.

The anime casts Riki Choshu as a rambunctious grade schooler experiencing a slightly strange everyday life with his classmates. Riki Choshu voices the character Choshu-kun (first image below), while Tomohiro Sekimachi from the comedy duo Rice will voice his classmate Izumi (second image below).

Tomomi Nishimura will also star in the anime. Sukkiri host Kōji Katō and show announcers Erina Iwata and Keisuke Mori will also play Choshu's classmates Katō, Iwata, and Mori, respectively.

Yūta Koizumi is directing the anime at ODDJOB . Shashamin is designing the characters.

