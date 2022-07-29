Lynn, Daiki Yamashita, Kōhei Amasaki, Tasuku Hatanaka, Aina Aiba, Hikaru// Diagnosed with COVID-19

Voice actress Lynn received positive test results for COVID-19 during a livestream for the Engage Kiss anime on Friday. She had to hurriedly leave the livestream midway as a result. She had tested negative in an antigen test before the stream. Her roles include Fūka in Fuuka , Nozomi in Keijo!!!!!!!! , Princess Hibana in Fire Force , Maruzensky in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , and Ayano in Engage Kiss .

Talent agency Arts Vision announced on Friday that Daiki Yamashita has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. As he had a fever on Thursday, he took a PCR and antigen test. The antigen test was negative, but the PCR test was positive. He is receiving treatment at home with guidance from the health center. Yamashita voices Izuku "Deku" in My Hero Academia , Narancia in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Sakamichi in Yowamushi Pedal , Goh in Pokémon Journeys: The Series , and Naoto "Senpai" in Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro .

The I'm Enterprise talent agency announced that Kōhei Amasaki has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test. He is receiving treatment and follow-up. Amasaki's roles include Haruo in Hi Score Girl , Otto in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and Takaki in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans .

The same agency revealed that Sayaka Senbongi has tested negative for the virus, but has been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed. On the same day, Ken Production announced that Senbongi's husband and fellow voice actor Tasuku Hatanaka has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Hatanaka had a fever on Thursday, so he took a PCR test. Hatanaka voices Denki in My Hero Academia , Yuma in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Ikoma in Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , and Ushio in Ushio & Tora . Senbongi portrayed Mumei in Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress alongside Hatanaka.

Talent agency Hibiki announced that Aina Aiba has confirmed that she has COVID-19 after taking a PCR test. She is staying at home to recover. She has canceled several upcoming events. Aiba plays Yukina in BanG Dream! and Claudine in Revue Starlight .

The official website for singer Hikaru// (also known as H-el-ical// and as Hikaru Masai , formerly of Kalafina ) revealed that she also has tested positive for COVID-19. She had taken a PCR test after feeling in poor physical condition. She is recovering under guidance from the health center. H-el-ical// has performed theme songs for Gleipnir , The Faraway Paladin , and World’s End Harem .

The official blog for unit fhána announced that kevin mitsunaga and towana have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to their poor physical condition, they decided to take a PCR test. As a result, fhána have canceled their upcoming performance scheduled for July 31. The group have performed theme songs for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Tales of Zestiria the X , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz! , and The Eccentric Family .