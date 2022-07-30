Actresses Akari Kitō, Nana Mori Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency Raccoon Dog announced on Friday that voice actress and singer Akari Kitō has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She did not feel well at midnight on Thursday and had a fever the next morning. She tested positive that same day. She is recovering at home with guidance from the health center.

In related news, actress Nana Mori has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. This is her second time contracting the virus, after also testing positive in April earlier this year. She was not feeling well, which prompted her to take a PCR test. She is receiving medical treatment and follow-up in accordance with the health center.

Kitō's roles include Nezuko in Demon Slayer , Kanata in Love Live! , Tsukasa in TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , Kotoko Iwanaga in In/Spectre , Adachi in Adachi and Shimamura , and Kaho in Blend S , Mädchen Amick in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck , and Arma in EX-ARM .

Mori played Hina in Weathering With You and Yoriko in the live-action Tokyo Ghoul S movie.

Thanks to omiya for the news tip.

Sources: Raccoon Dog, TV Asahi