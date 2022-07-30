Crunchyroll Reveals Higehiro Anime's English Dub Cast

1st dubbed episode debuted on Thursday

Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast for the the television anime adaptation of author Shimesaba and illustrator booota 's Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway ( Hige o Soru. Soshite Joshi Kōsei o Hirō ) light novels on Wednesday. The cast, under ADR Director Jonathan Rigg , ADR engineer Derric Benavides , ADR scriptwriter Jessica Sluys , and mixer Andrew Tipps , includes:

The first English-dubbed episode debuted on Crunchyroll on Thursday.

The anime premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Manabu Kamikita (romanization not confirmed) directed the anime at project No.9 ( High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World , SUPER HXEROES: "H"EROES SAVE THE WORLD , Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ). Takayuki Noguchi ( Ro-Kyu-Bu! , Queen's Blade 2: The Evil Eye , Rail Romanesque ) designed the characters. Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) was in charge of the series scripts. Dream Shift ( Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle ) produced the anime.

The novels' romantic comedy story begins when 26-year-old Yoshida, an employee at a major IT company, meets a high school girl on his way home after drinking. Yoshida's crush had decisively rejected him after he pined for her for five years, and he had decided to drink his sorrow. Sayu, the runaway high school girl he meets, says they could sleep together if he lets her stay with him. Yoshida chides the girl for the suggestion but eventually lets her stay with him.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)